A deadly crash south of Coweta Monday morning claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy. The collision occurred on Highway 72 south of the Arkansas River bridge just before 8 a.m.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old male from Haskell was southbound in a GMC Sierra following a truck pulling a trailer and attempted to pass the vehicle.
Meanwhile, a Saturn Ion driven by Heather Yocham, 30, of Haskell was traveling in the northbound lane. Authorities say Yocham took evasive action, swerving to the left, and was struck by the Sierra in the passenger back door.
Yocham was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa by Muskogee EMS where she was admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
A 13-year-old female passenger in her vehicle was transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Children's Hospital where she was admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
The 3-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Coweta Fire paramedic.
The teen driver of the Sierra was transported by Wagoner EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was treated and released with arm injuries.
The OHP report say seatbelts were in use by all occupants. While the airbag deployed in the Sierra, it did not deploy in the Saturn.
Passing without sufficient clearance has been cited as the cause of the accident.