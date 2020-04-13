A building containing two mechanic’s bays at D&J Automotive Clinic, 1007 S. Johnson in Wagoner, was damaged in a Monday morning fire. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m.
Wagoner firefighter/driver J.W. Barry said business owner Jason Smith was installing a fuel pump in a gas tank when fumes traveled to a wood stove in the building and caused a flash fire.
Smith, and his son who was working with him, reportedly suffered minor burns.
Barry said the fire was contained in the garage area of the building. Two vehicles were in the bays at the time.
The blaze burned out the skylight, but stayed pretty much inside the building. Firefighters were able to walk it down from the garage doors.
Neither the business office nor a storage building next to the garage was damaged. Barry said vehicles parked in front of the garage were not damaged either.
The fire report indicated the blaze was extinguished by 10:06 a.m.
Smith opened his mechanic’s shop on South Johnson late last year after fire completely destroyed his facility at 502 W. Cherokee in November.