A motorcyclist was injured Monday on the Muskogee Turnpike when he struck a deer. The incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. at mile marker 21, two miles north of Porter.
Bill Harry Brashears, 53, of Muskogee was eastbound when he observed an animal crossing the roadway. Troopers say he slowed, was unable to avoid the deer and departed the roadway to the right.
Brashears was transported by Life Flight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal and arm injuries.
The driver was wearing a helmet.