An Inola man is in critical condition following a crash on Highway 51 west of Wagoner Monday night. The incident occurred approximately 1/10 of a mile west of S. 250 Rd. shortly after 11 p.m.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Bryan Harrell, 44, was westbound on a motorcycle in the eastbound lane of SH-51 when he impacted the passenger side of a Toyota Sienna driven by a Claremore woman.
Harrell was transported by Life Flight to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external and arm and leg injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
The woman in the Sienna was not injured. Authorities say she was wearing a seatbelt.
Authorities say the condition of the motorcyclist and the cause of collision remain under investigation.