For the second day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the virus reported in Wagoner County by the State Department of Health.
To date, the county has recorded 122 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. The state reports 91 Wagoner County residents have recovered from the virus.
Statewide, there have been 4,044 confirmed positive cases of the virus and 238 total deaths. A total of 753 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the virus.
Officials say 66,086 COVID-19 tests administered statewide have come back negative.
The following is the most recent breakdown of COVID-19 reports for Wagoner County communities and those in nearby counties.
- Coweta – 57 positive cases, 10 deaths and 42 recoveries.
- Wagoner – 29 positive cases, 4 deaths and 19 recoveries.
- Porter – 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery.
- Broken Arrow – 122 positive cases, 11 deaths, 84 recoveries.
- Haskell – 5 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 recoveries.
- Fort Gibson – 6 positive cases, 2 deaths, 3 recoveries.
- Muskogee – 14 positive cases, 4 deaths, 9 recoveries.
- Tahlequah – 22 positive cases, 1 death, 18 recoveries.