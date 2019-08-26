Ashley Roberson with United Mortgage joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce recently.
Roberson’s office is located at 526 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Suite C02 in Claremore.
“My No. 1 priority is to assist you in determining the right mortgage product for your purchase or refinance transaction,” Roberson said. “I pride myself on my product knowledge so you can be assured you are in the right mortgage based upon your needs and not mine.”
Roberson knew instantly when she chose the mortgage business, it was a perfect fit.
“I love the career path that I have chosen and find it so rewarding to be able to help my clients achieve their dreams,” Roberson said.
“If you are interested in purchasing a home or refinancing your current home, I would be honored to speak with you and assist you throughout the mortgage process. I pledge to provide you with a completely transparent and streamlined approval process," she said.
"With my determination and commitment, feel confident with me as your Mortgage Professional and US Mortgage Corporation as your Lender. Together, we will work for you.”
Roberson can be reached at 918-973-1133 during regular business hours.