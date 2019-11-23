A Broken Arrow man is hospitalized in critical condition Saturday following a morning crash on the Muskogee Turnpike approximately three miles east of Porter. The accident occurred around 8:29 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 22.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Brett Howard Russell departed the roadway to the right, struck the bottom of the turnpike underpass and rolled downhill. His 2003 Chevrolet Suburban came to a rest upright, blocking the outside lane.
Russell was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before being extricated by officials with the Porter Fire Department. He was wearing a seatbelt.
He was transported by Wagoner EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa for treatment of trunk, extremity and head injuries.
Authorities say there was an odor of alcohol upon the driver and cited the cause of collision as driving under the influence.