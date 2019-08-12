A high speed pursuit that began on U.S. Highway 69 near 650 Road on the Mayes/Wagoner County line Monday afternoon ended when the vehicle crashed north of Coweta near Highway 51 and 257th E. Ave. (Midway Road).
Trooper Ryan Griffith, public information officer with Troop L of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said at one point as George Caffey, 19, was eluding police, his speed reached up to 120 miles per hour.
Officers from multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit as they tried to stop Caffey and prevent any potential accidents with other motorists on the road.
He eventually crashed, either by spinning out or missing a corner. Griffith said neither Caffey, nor two unnamed passengers, were injured.
"The initial reason to stop him was for speeding," Griffith said. "When the trooper asked why he ran, he said he didn't want to get a ticket for speeding."
Caffey was transported to Wagoner County Jail where Griffith said he will be charged with speeding and eluding; however, there could be more charges to come.
The two passengers in the vehicle were released.