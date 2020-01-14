The Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency of Muskogee was voted in 2019 as the Best Real Estate Company and expanded on that celebration by recently joining the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
A new member certificate was presented recently at the 2023 N. York office in Muskogee.
Monica Medley became the managing broker for the agency in November after passing all the required tests in February 2019. The company has 14 agents with three of them living in Wagoner.
The Wagoner representatives are Brianna Addison, State Sen. Kim David and Sarah Bollig.
Medley has deep ties in Wagoner, too. She is an integral part of the Downtown Wagoner Corp. and member of the Wagoner Lions Club. In her spare time, she is a partner in the Double D Pawn & Gun in Muskogee.
“I’m supporting my agents by joining the (Wagoner Area) Chamber,” Medley said. “We want to help Wagoner prosper.”
Questions about the Clinkenbeard Agency or real estate possibilities can be made at 918-682-5200.