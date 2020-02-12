A Muskogee woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, approximately one mile north of Porter.
Kayley Lewis, 28, was westbound in a Nissan Rogue at mile marker 19 when she hydroplaned. The vehicle overturned one-quarter time and came to a rest on the driver’s side.
Lewis, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Wagoner EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal, arm and head injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol cites unsafe speed for rain or wet roadway as the cause of the accident.