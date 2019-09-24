Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON... CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...DELAWARE... HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE... OKMULGEE...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...SEQUOYAH AND WAGONER. * FROM 4 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT AND CONTINUE INTO THE DAY TUESDAY WITH AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS LIKELY TO BE ONGOING DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&