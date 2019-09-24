What better way to get to know Coweta area emergency service responders than in a non-emergency setting? Such an opportunity will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1 during the community’s 2nd Annual National Night Out event at Roland Park.
From 6-8 p.m., the Coweta Police Department will team up with Coweta Fire, Wagoner County Emergency Management, the Grand River Dam Authority and Creek Nation Light Horse Police to host the celebration.
There will be free hotdogs, chips, ice cream and beverages while they last, inflatables provided by Joyful Jumps of Coweta and finger printing opportunities for children. Fingerprint ID forms will be sent home with parents to have available in the event of an emergency.
These will be made possible by Walmart, Blue Bell Creameries and Coweta Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 192.
In addition, the youngsters can tour emergency services apparatus, including some of the rescue boats used in recent flooding. The Coweta Police drone will be on site for demonstrations and Coweta Animal Control Officer Phyllis Baucom will discuss adoption opportunities for animals from the local animal shelter.
Authorities will address safety issues and how to be safe not only in residential neighborhoods, but in the community as a whole. Ring and AT&T will provide information on home security.
Other fun activities are planned.
“This is a great event for us to give back to our community,” explained National Night Out coordinator Officer Bobby Pickett. “Usually when we deal with the community, it’s on a call or wreck basis in a professional capacity instead of a one-on-one capacity.”
“It is important for residents to get to know us one-on-one, having fun and being a part of the community we work for,” he continued. “We need to be seen as friends of the community, not just police officers.”
All area residents are invited to stop by for this casual event. Roland Park is located on the northwest corner of 141st St. S. and 283rd East Ave. on the west side of the Country Village subdivision.
Additional parking is available on the south side of 141st St. at CrossPoint Baptist Church.