Porter 4-H members excelled in the national spotlight last week when they captured Reserve National Champion honors in National 4-H Meats Evaluation at the National Western 4-H Round Up competition.
The competition was held Saturday, Jan. 11 at Colorado State University in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
Andrea Rush, Allie Brown, Kinzee Todd and Laura Lumpkins comprised one of the youngest teams in the contest, yet everyone knew who they were by their outstanding performance.
“It was quite an accomplishment for these girls. Determination trumped age,” said instructor Brad Criner, who has worked with the team this year. “We started preparing them in October. They met about six times over Christmas break and every day beginning on January 3.”
The contest consisted of evaluating six classes, including beef carcasses, pork hams, Porterhouse steaks, pork loins, beef ribs and pork carcasses. They had to identify 30 retail cuts and give three sets of oral reasons.
Points are awarded in both team and individual areas.
Porter won Reserve Champion team honors in Placings with Lumpkins tying for high individual honors. They also won third place team honors in Identification, with Todd earning the fifth high individual award.
The team won Reserve Champion honors in Reasons where Todd was named fifth high individual.
As Reserve Champion team Overall winners, Todd, Lumpkins and Rush were named fourth, fifth and eighth high individuals respectively. Brown was the fourth member of the team.
Todd, Lumpkins and Rush each received a scholarship to Colorado State University for their individual performances.
“This is the second full contest they have ever had that included reasons, which makes winning Reserve Champion honors in Reasons a highlight,” Criner continued.
This is the fifth national team Criner has coached in the last 24 months, and the second best finish Porter has recorded. There are 2250 points possible in the competition and Texas edged the Porter team by a mere 12 points.
The Porter FFA team won the national title in 2007.