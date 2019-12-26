Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced the Navy will name one of its newest attack submarines for the state of Oklahoma.
In a news release, Modly announced the submarine, hull designation SSN-802, will be the first boat to bear the name since the battleship USS Oklahoma was sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Modly also announced the USS Arizona in Monday’s release.
“I am honored and humbled to name the next two Virginia-class nuclear fast-attack submarines to be built as the USS Oklahoma (SSN-802) and the USS Arizona (SSN-803),” Modly said in a release. “It is my fondest wish that the citizens of the great states of Arizona and Oklahoma will understand and celebrate our Navy’s desire to memorialize the 1,177 heroes who perished in USS Arizona (BB-39) and the 429 more in USS Oklahoma (BB-37) in Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.”
Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and James Lankford commended the naming announcement in a joint news release.
“We have a permanent memorial to the sailors and Marines who lost their lives on December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, and with the naming of a new USS Oklahoma, we can ensure their legacy of heroism, service and sacrifice lives on into the future,” Inhofe said in the release.
“The future USS Oklahoma will serve our country, protecting our shores and allies while also honoring the contributions of all Oklahomans to our nation.”
The new USS Oklahoma will be the first of the Block V Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines and the 29th submarine in the class. Block V boats will include upgraded sonar and acoustics, as well as the ability to carry more Tomahawk cruise missiles and other weaponry, according to a news release.
In a previous release announcing the Block V contract, the navy stated the first boat, now known as USS Oklahoma, would be delivered in 2025. The boats will be built jointly by General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, and at Huntington-Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia.
In February, the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Tulsa was commissioned in San Francisco.
A Los Angeles-class submarine, USS Oklahoma City, was commissioned in 1988 and is based in Guam.