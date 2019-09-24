The Coweta Chamber of Commerce will host an Off the Clock event Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Freedom Insurance Group, 402 N. Broadway in Coweta’s downtown Broadway District.
This relaxed and casual networking opportunity for Chamber members will follow an official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. to welcome the business as a new Chamber member.
Freedom Insurance will host an open house from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
“Although we have been in Coweta for one year, we are making it official,” said business owner/agent Jill Garcille. “Please join us Thursday, Sept. 26 and celebrate with us! We can’t wait to host you in our home!”
For more information, call Carrie Allamby at 918-485-2513.