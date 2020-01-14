“Networking at Night” is a new event for 2020 being introduced to Wagoner by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
The quarterly gathering will be held at various business locations. Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said Networking at Night will allow business owners and employees to mingle, network, unwind, connect and collaborate with one another.
The first event will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6-9 p.m. at Patio on the Hill, 1667 E. 100th St. N. The theme is Black and White and dress is business casual.
Organizers say there will be a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
All Chamber members and others are invited to attend. To learn more, call 918-485-3414.