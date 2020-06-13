Area residents know Scott and Leann Jarman for serving up delicious fair food during Coweta Fall Festival. In fact, they take their food trailer to multiple events across the region all year long.
This spring, however, has been different. Festival and sports cancellations due to COVID-19 safety concerns almost shuttered their food trailer business. Their operation has been cut back from 13 trailers to two.
Scott Jarman said having grown up around Wagoner and on the lake, they thought, “Wouldn’t it be great to set up close to home?” where they already do their banking, eating and shopping.
After some discussion, the couple decided to open the Island Ice Sweets & Treats snow cone stand next to the Fort Gibson Lake Association Visitor’s Center next to QuikTrip on U.S. Highway 69.
Lisa Snell, FGLA Executive Director, thought renting space for the business was a great idea.
“A little fun snack stand adds use to our pavilion for the community, and the rental helps our membership driven organization financially. It’s a win-win,” Snell said.
Island Ice Sweets &Treats is family owned and operated. The Jarmans make their own flavoring mix and feature a wide variety of toppings. Snack items include funnel cakes, corndogs, fried Oreos with ice cream and fresh squeezed lemonade.
They also hope to bring a food trailer on weekends to serve other popular items.
Leann, who is Choctaw, said their Indian tacos are always popular at the Choctaw Nation’s Labor Day celebration in Tuskahoma and the Comanche Nation Fair in Lawton, where they travel annually.
They have regulars who seek them out wherever they go.
Weekends are for Wagoner now and the Jarmans are happy to be spending them at home.
For operating hours or more information, visit Island Ice Sweets & Treats on Facebook, call 918-851-0790 or email sktconcessions@aol.com.