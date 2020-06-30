OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County and the rest of the state saw a spike in COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County added 20 new cases, a single day record, while statewide also set a new single day mark with 585. The overall virus total stands at 13,757. The state added two deaths, too.
Wagoner County's numbers were pushed to 266 cases with 19 deaths and 190 that have recovered. The county increases came from Broken Arrow residents who live in the county (10), Coweta (5), the city of Wagoner (4) and Catoosa (1).
There have been 387 deaths from the disease with 315 still in the hospital and 10,085 that have recovered. There have been 327,840 that have tested negative.
The county numbers by city include:
* Wagoner: 57 cases, four deaths, 45 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 89-12-61.
* Broken Arrow: 437-14-300.
* Catoosa: 13-0-11.
* Porter: 3-0-3.