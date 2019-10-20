Now, hear this! At least that will be the case in the Wagoner County Courtrooms as a state-of-the-art audio system has been installed in the 1940 building.
It was all made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Bar Foundation. The grant amount was $21,112.13. After seeing the setup, it was money well spent.
The sound system is wireless and used existing speakers in each courtroom.
There is a small sound board that controls digital microphones for the judge, counsels, witness and TV. A judge can turn on or off sidebar discussions with an easy control and not have to dig underneath the bench for a switch like before.
“We’re really excited about this,” said Wagoner County Court Clerk Jim Hight. “We were able to use our existing speakers.”
One note about the conversion was during it one box was found to be using antiquated vacuum tubes. The current system is cutting edge stuff that only Wagoner County has at the moment.
The sound is not the only improvement. There is a smartboard adapter that can play what is on the screen. There enough headsets for the hard of hearing that amplify and make hearing better.
The system is already being used and an 80-year-old man needed helped. The new system came to the rescue and he could hear without problem.
Each wireless headset can be individually adjusted for the perfect volume. If needed, the entire jury, counsels, defendant and witness could be wearing one for any need.
There is even a setting for people with hearing aids and without them to make the adjustments perfect. A charged headset can last for 18 hours, too.
The soundboard can play through the headsets, too. “We believe we are the only county in the state with this kind of technology,” Hight added.
“It took a while to research this project, but only two weeks to install by Signal Communications out of Tulsa,” Hight said. “It really works well. The sound is outstanding.”
The smartboard’s ability to play through the new sound system is part of the amazing technology. Hight hopes down the road to get another smartboard.
“The Oklahoma Bar Foundation has been good to us,” Hight said.