The newest member of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce is one that can provide peace of mind for families with loved ones who need companionship as they go throughout their day.
Companion Solutions is a new start-up business in Coweta owned by Debbie Whisman. It is a non-medical company whose concept is to allow people to have their independence and stay at home as long as they can.
“I’ve been in staffing for many years, and this has been a dream of mine for quite some time,” Whisman explained. “We personally found with my father-in-law before he passed that we needed someone to do wellness checks on him because my husband and I still needed to work.”
In addition to wellness checks, other tasks could include providing transportation to and from medical appointments, help with food preparation or simply just sit and visit during the day.
“There are all kinds of private care out there, but it is unaffordable for the average person,” she continued. “We offer a variety of options, so we like to meet with the person or family, see what their needs are, identify what their budget is and help make a plan. Our twist is to come in and do something affordable.”
Whisman said some clients may want to be taken shopping or out to dinner while others may want help for those with dementia to look at photos with them and help with memory care. She added one client simply wants to play cards with someone.
“We offer companionship and there is no request that is too odd,” the business owner assured.
The new Chamber member said she believes there is a market for such services in the Coweta area and people just need to know that Companion Solutions is here to help. The company is insured and serves the Coweta, Wagoner and Tulsa areas.
“There is an aging population and assisted living is so expensive,” Whisman noted. “I will not administer medicine, but if someone has to be reminded to take their medicine, I can do that. If we see that someone requires more care that is beyond what we offer, we can let he family know at that time.”
Whisman said she is open to working most hours, and nights and weekends are available with 24 hours notice.
Companion Solutions can be reached by calling 918-998-CARE (2273). A company website is now under construction, however the business can readily be found on Facebook.