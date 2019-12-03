2019-12-04 wcat-locker room decor

Prior to the Class 4A semifinal playoff football game with Poteau, the Wagoner players were greeted to a new decor done by the Bulldog cheerleaders in the Wagoner locker room before traveling to Jenks PHOTO COURTESY JEANNETTE LOCKWOOD

