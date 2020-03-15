Like a lot of good business ideas, this one started quietly between a mother and daughter. They wanted to join forces and do something good for veterans that need help.
What mom, Jayne Stiles, and daughter, Sarah Hutt formed is Budz Lounge and Flower to the People Dispensary. It is located at 224 S. Main St. in Wagoner.
First things first. This is more than just a medical cannabis dispensary. Next door is a lounge for music, relaxing, learning art and a place to smoke with others.
“This started as late night whispers between me and my mom on the phone,” said Hutt of the early business plan. “We could, should, and we did.”
A new business sometimes takes a slow approach to get involved into the community. Budz, however, hit the ground running.
On March 18 and in conjunction with the American Legion Post, they will play host to a get together beginning at 7 p.m.
“We’re aiming to assist,” said Hutt about helping veterans in any way possible.
“We want to educate, offer a safe environment to medicate and create are our goals,” Hutt added. “We also have art gallery. We will display and sell local art.”
Hutt continued, “We do things like free art classes … puff and paint classes. We’ll do free art lessons (with a talented graffiti artist). He will be there to help.
“There are free music lessons Tuesday and Thursday. We have music so come join the jam and expand your skill set.”
The owners have made sure to get everyone in the city's law enforcement on the same page on what has been going on at the lounge.
Stiles worked at Discovering Counseling Main Street and ran it for 14 years with Sue and Bob Billups. Hutt worked there seven years as office manager and the Muskogee VA hospital for a little over year.
The Budz Lounge is open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, it’s open from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hutt admitted the lounge was not the original idea of the business plan, but the dispensary was.
“The lounge was an absolute epiphany. We have a physician on staff to answer questions, too,” Hutt concluded.