A new Primary Election has been scheduled by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation after the Nation’s Supreme Court voided the results of the Sept. 21 Primary Election.
The MCN Election Board will move forward in a new election for candidates seeking office as Principal Chief, Second Chief and National Council Seat A, with the exception of George Tiger, who is no longer eligible as a candidate for Principal Chief.
The new election day will be Nov. 2.
“There must be absolute confidence in our election process and our system,” said Wendy Dunson, MCN Election Board Chair. “It is the Election Board's highest priority to make certain every ballot cast is counted correctly and to ensure the integrity of this important process remains intact.”
MCN Election Board Manager Nelson Harjo, Jr. said although the Primary Election dates have been reset, voter participation is still valuable.
“This was the largest election we ever went through, over 5,000 people voted,” Harjo said. “I want to carry that momentum as best as we can into the new Primary Election.”