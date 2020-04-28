An equipment purchase by Wagoner County Emergency Management is helping county and emergency services staffs with critical disinfection during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
WCEM Director Heath Underwood said the machine from Service Wing Organic Solutions makes hypochlorous acid, a powerful and safe agent that effectively controls contamination of viral, bacterial and fungal transmission.
“With the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, we are all monitoring the outbreak and taking active measures to insure the health and safety of our communities,” Underwood said.
According to Underwood, hypochlorous acid is on the EPA approved list of disinfectants. It is an ideal solution for decontamination at all public facilities. The non-toxic, biosecurity agent destroys bacteria and pathogens on porous and non-porous surfaces. It also easily penetrates cell walls and reacts quickly to bacteria growing in the environment.
He assured it is safe to use around people and animals without the use of personal protective equipment.
“HOCI is extremely versatile and is a great candidate for biosecurity enhancement at all public facilities,” he noted.
WCEM and emergency services personnel are using the product to disinfect county owned buildings, equipment, the Wagoner County jail, emergency vehicles throughout the county, schools, nursing homes and the Wagoner County Courthouse.