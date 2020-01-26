The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners got a heads up about a change in CDL driver’s drug testing mandated by the Federal Department of Transportation during the Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting.
Terry Stover, who is Community Care’s Substance Abuse Professional, explained the new rules that went into effect on Jan. 6. Stover’s presentation and Q&A period that followed took almost half the meeting’s time.
Here’s the short version of what will be happening now.
The yearly random drug tests will now increase from 25 percent of the CDL drivers to 50 percent. The alcohol test will remain at 10 percent.
The county must be registered in a clearing house to track CDL testing by Jan. 6. Stover said Wagoner County can still get registered without penalty.
“It’s not voluntary, but required by Federal regulations,” Stover said. “Every CDL driver must be registered in the clearing house. This has been in the works for three years.”
Stover added that the Federal Government’s goal is to have all CDL drivers in the United States in this clearing house.
The board approved to appoint someone to be in charge of this new regulation.
While the county’s CDL drivers will be registered, there will be no such regulation for fire truck or ambulance drivers, however.
In other action:
• A Freightliner and two dump trucks were declared as surplus inventory.
• Approved pauper burial assistance for Bruce Edward Martin.
• Approved a petition to start the process to remove an easement near 193rd E. Ave. in Catoosa. The easement was old and is no longer necessary. The land owners wanted to turn the easement into usable property.