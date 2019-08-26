Are you looking for a nice, quiet out of the way place to stay that in no way resembles a hotel?
Then Bob West and Ronnie Jones of Wagoner have just the place for you. It is called “Ol’ Yeller” and is located at 1412 Ford Drive Circle. It is just west of U.S. Highway 69, but without all the traffic noise.
West and Jones are used to traveling when they have time. They avoid hotels with a passion and stay at Vrbo or Airbnb locations.
After a few stays, the pair got the idea to open up their own. They wanted to try one in Honduras, but that fell through. So, they found a home closer to home.
The hardwood floor renovations and attention to detail in other areas make their place feel like home, even if you are only staying for a day or two.
It is a new concept for Wagoner. However, West and Jones have already had people stay at Ol’ Yeller. They hope the improvements and quiet location will draw business.
The home is a three-bedroom, two bathrooms that sleeps six people. The home is listed on Vrbo and Airbnb and that is the only way to book the place.
“We’ve stayed in Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Belize,” Jones said. “We thought about doing this for several years. We hate hotels.”
The weekday rate for Ol’ Yeller is $139 plus taxes and fees. Friday and Saturday rates are $149 plus taxes and fees. There is a two-night minimum.
Animals are welcomed for an extra $20. Dogs must be less than 30 pounds and no cats are allowed.
“There’s no traffic on this road,” West said. “We have great neighbors, too.”
West and Jones have regular jobs, but taking care of a vacation home really appealed to both.