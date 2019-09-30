The Make-A-Wish Foundation in each state does outstanding work of making wishes come true for people battling health concerns or facing life-changing events.
On Friday, Sept. 27, it was revealed that the New Jersey chapter of the Make-A-Wish group had extra funds leftover. The eastern members chose to help Oklahoma make some wishes come true and did so on W.L. Odom Field during the 2019 Homecoming rally.
“New Jersey had so much money, they wanted to help other states and chapters,” said Hilda Kaiser, Make-A-Wish volunteer who coordinated the event with assistant band director, Kate Dietzel. “We chose to help Ethan.”
Ethan is Wagoner High School senior Ethan Ballard who has battled Stage IV non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He recently had some good news that he’s been in remission since March. However, he will get tested and re-tested for years to come to make sure the disease is gone.
The 17-year-old has had to endure many medical procedures. The Make-A-Wish group feels he needed a boost and got him a guitar. However, not just one guitar, but four — complete with amplifiers all thanks, again, to the generosity of the New Jersey chapter.
Ballard’s smile spoke loudly in addition to his simple “Thank you,” he offered to the 1,500 fellow students in the west stands.
When asked about the guitars, he said, “Cool.”
Now, there is a slight twist to this story. The Make-A-Wish reveals are usually secret. Ballard knew he was getting “a” guitar, but accidentally walked into the area where all the other guitars were being stored and the surprise was suddenly gone.
“I knew all about it,” Ballard said with a smile.
Surprise or not, Ballard will find a way to use the guitars and amps.
“He’d rather play guitar than video games,” said Ballard’s mother, Jesslyn Watts. “He likes metal and rock.”
Ballard plays guitar in the Wagoner Marching Band and now can start his own studio with all the new equipment he received.