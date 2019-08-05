Wagoner’s Owl Drug and The Gift House got new owners in February in the form of Lisa and Nick Steinheil. Last week, the new owners joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business is truly a family operation. Sons Brandt and Ethan served as product experts and tour guides of the refurbished store. Also there to help customers are Teresa Allen and Nikki Hummingbird. Other staff members include Travis Pendley and Olivia Riley.
On first glance, the Steinheils have added more space in the gift area. There are local vendors added to the display floor that offer one-of-a-kind gifts, soaps, essential oils, outdoor products or honey harvested from the Wagoner area.
Lisa and Nick are both pharmacists as graduates from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. The pair has brought new ideas to the local company, too.
The Steinheils will add an app to help speed up the process for refill orders provided by Digital Pharmacists.
“We can surpass and exceed expectations in terms of time,” said Nick about the quickness of the app.
The Steinehils have lived in Wagoner since 2012 and attend the First United Methodist Church. Nick is active in coaching local youth teams, too. The family is also involved in the 4-H program.
The business website is owldrugandgift.com where patrons can download the app to make refills go faster.
Owl Drug and The Gift House is a full-service pharmacy serving Wagoner and surrounding communities since 1902. They offer compounding services, 24/7 refills, medications savings plan, easy prescription transfer, drive through pickup and, of course, unique gifts.
“We will offer immunizations in the fall for the first time,” Nick added.
The official grand opening will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be sidewalk sales and throughout the inside of the store. There will be two gift bag drawings and refreshments will be served.