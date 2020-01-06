Wagoner Eye Clinic at 1108 W. Cherokee is undergoing an ownership change with the retirement of long-time optometrist Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, OD.
Dr. Mitchell, a Tulsa native, has owned the practice since 1996. He graduated from optometry school at the age of 40, making family eye care his second profession. He worked as a registered nurse for a number of years prior to buying the practice from Dr. Jeff Duff.
His final day at Wagoner Eye Clinic was at the end of 2019.
“It all happened suddenly,” Dr. Mitchell explained. “I had thought about retiring, but my wife is retiring now and we have an excellent doctor that is interested in the practice. I want a good doctor to take over my practice — to continue good health care for my patients and have the practice continue after I retire.”
That doctor is Dr. Kari Wilkerson, OD. Dr. Wilkerson has been working with ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Soper at Soper Eye Center in Muskogee.
“Dr. Wilkerson has been involved with medical optometry,” Dr. Mitchell noted. “I have a lot of medical patients here with glaucoma, and I was hoping to find someone who would be able to continue the good care we’ve hopefully given over the years.
“I feel Dr. Wilkerson will be excellent! She is very intelligent and a very nice woman besides that. I’m very excited!”
Dr. Jeff Ross, OD will be involved with the practice as well.
Wagoner Eye Clinic Office Manager Cindy Mills will continue serving in that role.
“My main concern is for the legacy of this practice to continue,” Dr. Mitchell said. “This practice began with Dr. Howard Duty and has existed as far back as 1949.”
In retirement, Dr. Mitchell and his wife, Karen, plan to move to south Texas where their daughter and three grandchildren live.
“I have enjoyed my time here, and it has been an honor to take care of our patients in Wagoner and the surrounding area. Some of my patients I saw when they were children,” Dr. Mitchell said. “It’s been an honor to take care of my patients and I will miss the practice.”
Wagoner Eye Clinic is closed this week as the transition is made and will re-open on Monday, Jan. 13.