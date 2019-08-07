Indian Capital Technology Center is working to meet the worker shortage and develop a pipeline of talent for skilled workers by implementing an Industrial Operations Technician Training program.
The program will provide training in theory and application in the classroom one day per week, and participants spend the rest of the week at work. School officials say this is a perfect combination for employees at a company that need to upskill, learn a new skill or participate in a work-based program.
This 240+ hour training program will encompass the skills needed for success in a rewarding manufacturing career. Topics covered are safety, AC/DC, electrical, motor controls, pneumatics, hydraulics plus many more areas for operations.
Eligible participants need to be ICTC graduates wanting a manufacturing job, incumbent workers wanting to move to Operations and Maintenance in their current job or new hires with 90 days or less at their respective job.
Class begins August 19, and enrollment space is limited. Students must complete an application, provide a WorkKeys score or take the CR101, and qualify for an interview.
For more information, call Jerry Hooper at 918-348-7990 or Kathy Adair at 918-348-7939.