The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is connecting Wagoner County Deputies to FirstNet – a new communications platform just for public safety, it was announced recently.
The WCSO has also deployed AccessMyLAN for FirstNet, a FirstNet Certified™ app and network-based service that provides our first responders with a safer internet experience on smart phones, ruggedized tablets and cellular routers.
With these tech advancements, they are equipping our first responders with new capabilities and reliable access to critical information while in the field. That allows the WCSO to better serve those who live, work and visit Wagoner County.
FirstNet is designed to improve communications across public safety entities nationwide, allowing first responders to easily and quickly communicate with one another during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. This is integral to solving for the common roadblock that communications issues have imposed on past public safety responses. An integral component of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office deployment is the selection of AccessMyLAN for FirstNet as the preferred FirstNet Certified mobile security solution to protect all mobile communications to and from patrol car routers and laptops as well as first responders’ phones.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is adding FirstNet service to our vehicles, mobile hotspots and department-issued smartphones.
“FirstNet and AccessMyLAN for FirstNet are highly beneficial to our law enforcement officers as they have streamlined how we communicate securely and effectively during both routine and emergency incident response situations,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott. “The service provides our patrolmen with an essential tool to communicate with one another, our interconnected applications and our dispatch systems in a fast and highly secure way.”
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office joined FirstNet to provide first responders with reliable, modern communications tools needed to perform, including:
• One, nationwide communications platform that allows users to efficiently and effectively coordinate emergency responses across agencies and jurisdictions.
• Always-on priority and preemption to give users reliable access to the connection we need – even when the network is congested.
• A physically separate, highly secure network core purpose-built for public safety’s sensitive communications.
• Planned increases in coverage and capacity, enabling users to better respond to emergencies in all areas of Wagoner County – and across the state.
• Innovative tools – like relevant applications and connected devices – to give users more actionable information for heightened situational awareness. For example, AccessMyLAN for FirstNet provides highly secure access to sensitive data systems and mobile devices, including smartphones, laptops, patrol car routers, over cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority). It’s designed with and for public safety.
“We’re honored that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office chose FirstNet to elevate their communications capabilities,” said Stacy Schwartz, vice president, AT&T Public Safety and FirstNet. “It’s our mission to give first responders the cutting-edge tools they need to safely and effectively achieve their mission. FirstNet will help first responders in Wagoner County and across the country perform at the highest levels to keep themselves and those they serve out of harm’s way.”
“We’re proud that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office chose AccessMyLAN as part of their overall emergency response service infrastructure,” said Ralph Shaw, CEO of Asavie, developer of AccessMyLAN. “Our service provides law enforcement agencies with advanced protection and management controls to shield mobile communications across all their SIM-enabled devices so that they can safely and effectively execute their duties.”
“FirstNet is the exclusive communications platform being built with AT&T for public safety, inspired by public safety. There is no substitution for this dedicated platform,” said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, FirstNet Authority. “We look forward to supporting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and all of Oklahoma’s public safety community with FirstNet, making sure it delivers what they need, when they need it.”