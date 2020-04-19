Updated numbers released Sunday, April 19 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health show no new reported cases of COVID-19 or deaths related to the virus in Wagoner County. County numbers still stand at 108 positive cases, eight deaths and 43 recoveries.
Wagoner County is currently the fifth hardest hit county by the virus in Oklahoma. In a break down by individual city, Coweta has recorded 52 positive cases, three deaths and 10 recoveries while Wagoner has 29 positive cases, four deaths and 14 recoveries. Porter has two recorded positive cases, no deaths and one recovery.
Officials remind data is preliminary and may be subject to change as reports are received and updates are given.
Numbers for nearby communities include:
- Broken Arrow – 82 positive cases, eight deaths and 57 recoveries.
- Chouteau – Four positive cases, one death and one recovery.
- Haskell – Five positive cases, no deaths and 5 recoveries.
- Muskogee – 13 positive cases, two deaths, seven recoveries.
- Tahlequah – 20 positive cases, 1 death, 11 recoveries.
Oklahoma County leads the state in numbers with 549 positive cases, 23 deaths and 380 recoveries while Tulsa County has recorded 409 positive cases, 22 deaths and 271 recoveries.
Cleveland County has 309 recorded positive cases with 21 total deaths and 203 recoveries while Washington County has 138 recorded positive cases, six deaths and 52 recoveries.
State Health Department officials remind that all test results conducted through the OSDH public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. Results will not be provided by phone, nor will the status of the pending test be advised by phone.
If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing.