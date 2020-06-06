OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new cases of COVID-19 or deaths from it during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, Wagoner County has had 153 cases, 17 deaths and 131 that have recovered. Statewide, the virus added 56 new cases to total 7,059. There were also two deaths to raise that mark to 347.
There are currently 158 hospitalized with the virus.
City numbers from Wagoner County include:
* Wagoner: 43 cases, four deaths, 38 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 63-12-50.
* Broken Arrow: 153-17-131.
* Catoosa: 7-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-2.