Good news comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday in that no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County over the last 24 hours. To date, 156 residents have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.
Of that number, 131 people have recovered from the illness and 17 people have died.
These numbers are the same as those reported on Sunday, June 7. Wagoner County is ranked 8th among Oklahoma counties in reported COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the total to 7,205 since March. Of that number, 6,014 have recovered from the virus.
The number of deaths to the virus statewide stand at 348.
The following is the most recent breakdown of reports from Wagoner County communities and those in the immediate area:
- Coweta – 65 cases, 50 recoveries, 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 43 cases, 38 recoveries, 4 deaths.
- Broken Arrow – 179 (+2) cases, 141 recoveries (no change), 11 deaths. Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County where numbers are also recorded.
- Catoosa - 7 cases, 7 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Hulbert – 3 cases, 1 recovery, 0 deaths (no change).
- Haskell – 6 cases, 6 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Muskogee – 45 (+2) cases, 15 (+1) recoveries, 4 deaths.