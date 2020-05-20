OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new deaths during Wednesday's COVID-19 report while statewide revealed there were five along with 43 new virus cases from numbers released by the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County's numbers stand at 137 cases, 17 deaths and 101 that have recovered. Statewide the overall total is 5,532 with 299 deaths and 4,266 that have recovered.
There have been 138,458 negative tests returned and there are now 209 people hospitalized.
City numbers inside Wagoner County totaled this way:
* Wagoner 38 cases, four deaths, 23 that have recovered.
* Coweta 60-12-45
* Broken Arrow 139-11-115
* Catoosa 3-0-3
* Porter 2-0-2
The continuing hot spot in the state is Texas County and the city of Guymon. Texas County in the panhandle is now the third highest among counties with 791 cases. Guymon is second among all cities in the state with 656 cases.