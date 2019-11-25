Coweta Intermediate High School teacher Kim Whiteley has found a great way to disconnect students from outside distractions so they could engage in their studies at school.
The Leadership Class teacher used inspiration from an educator friend in Kansas to institute an optional No-Phone November Challenge November 19-22. From Tuesday through Friday, teens voluntarily turned their cell phones in at the office when they arrived at school and checked them back out at the end of the day.
“Kids are glued to their phones all the time, so we really didn’t think we’d have that many participants, but we did,” Whiteley explained. “On the very first day we had 70 phones turned on. On Friday, we had 54.”
Each day, those who turned in their “lifelines” became eligible for prizes that included lunch at Roy’s Chicken, gift cards from Coffee on Chestnut and Pink Cactus, a corsage or boutonniere for freshman formal from Coweta Flowers and Junktique, homework passes, tardy passes and free hot chocolate from the Tiger Cafe.
Those who left their phones all four days became eligible for a $100 cash drawing provided by Rhodes Printing. The name of the winner has not yet been announced.
“We were expecting maybe 10 would do it all week, but about 50 students participated all four days,” Whiteley noted. “During class, not having a phone is not that big of a deal as most teachers do not allow them to be out when they teach. But between classes and at lunch, students sometimes use them for music and to check social media.
“We thought they wouldn’t want to give those things up, but they did!”
Whiteley said some students had a hard time thinking they had lost their phone, and experienced a feeling of, ‘Where is it at?’ There were others who simply couldn’t go without it in their possession and retrieved it by the afternoon hours..
A few students told her they worried their parents couldn’t get a hold of them if they didn’t have their cell phone.
“We assured them we still have landlines,” the teacher said with a smile.
According to Whiteley, a few students told her they felt a little less stressed during the day because they didn’t need to check their notifications and see what was going on at all times.
“Our purpose was to show students that their cell phone is something that is not always needed as it can cause stress in their life. They can live without it,” she said. “A few of them noticed by Thursday, ‘Oh, I can live without my phone.’ They survived, and didn’t think it was as bad as they thought it would be.”
Whiteley said the success of the No-Phone November Challenge assures it will be held again in the future.
“They still had their Chromebooks, access go Google Classroom and the things they needed. They also had access to some games and group chat, so they were not completely cut off from the world,” Whiteley said.