Shoppers by the tens of thousands are expected to take advantage of Oklahoma’s sales tax holiday Aug. 2-4 for clothing and shoe purchases just in time for back to school planning.
The holiday, designated by the Oklahoma State Legislature in 2007, helps businesses by providing a boost in the economy while allowing consumers to save money when shopping for these specified items.
If there is ever a time to update a wardrobe, now would be considered a prime time to do so.
Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body that costs less than $100 are exempt from Oklahoma sales tax. Items valued at $100 or more are taxable.
Items that are not exempt include special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed.
While many shoppers tend to head to metropolitan area malls and shopping centers on a sales tax holiday, representatives with chambers of commerce in Wagoner County encourage residents to shop local first and invest in their own communities.
Approximately nine Wagoner businesses sell items that would be eligible for tax free purchases this weekend, according to Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Mallett.
“It is important to shop local this weekend because it keeps those dollars in our local economy,” Mallett said. “Please spend your money in Wagoner this weekend and support our local merchants who support us all year long!”
She reminds that Wagoner merchants donate goods, services and finances all year long to local fundraisers, causes, sports groups and schools.
“Let’s give back to them this weekend,” Mallett said.
Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said approximately nine Coweta businesses offer clothing or footwear that would qualify for exemption from state sales tax.
“Shopping local is important not just on the tax free holiday but every day,” she said. “The money you spend locally is helping your local businessmen and women put food on their tables. In turn, they provide a service to you.
“We don’t want to help our neighboring towns fund their streets and parks. We want to fund Coweta’s roads, police and fire departments,” Allamby added. “I really don’t think the majority of people truly understand the impact they have when they spend outside of our city.”
For the purpose of this special shopping weekend, “clothing” means all human wearing apparel suitable for general use. A nonexclusive list of clothing that is exempt from sales and use taxes include:
• Aprons, household and shop
• Athletic supporters
• Baby receiving blankets
• Bathing suits and caps
• Beach capes and coats
• Belts and suspenders
• Boots
• Coats and jackets
• Costumes
• Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
• Ear muffs
• Footlets
• Formal wear
• Garters and garter belts
• Girdles
• Gloves and mittens for general use
• Hats and caps
• Hosiery
• Insoles for shoes
• Lab coats
• Neckties
• Overshoes
• Pantyhose
• Rainwear
• Rubber pants
• Sandals
• Scarves
• Shoes and shoe laces
• Slippers
• Sneakers
• Socks and stockings
• Steel toed shoes
• Underwear
• Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
• Wedding apparel