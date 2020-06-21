Nominations are now being accepted by the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) for county committee members representing Local Administrative Area 2. This area encompasses the western one-third of Wagoner County including the Coweta, Oneta, New Tulsa, Fair Oaks, Kadashan and Stone Bluff communities.
Wagoner County FSA Executive Director Mary Kunze said elected members will make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. These include disaster programs, conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.
“I encourage farmers, ranchers and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve and represent their community on their county committee,” Kunze said. “There’s an increasing need for diverse representation, including underserved producers. This includes beginning, women and minority farmers and ranchers.”
Producers in LAA 2 who participate or cooperate in an FSA program are eligible to be nominated. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and organizations may also nominate candidates.
Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1. Voting will take place in November.
FSA county committees are comprised of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms.
For more information, go to www.fsa.usda.gov/elections or call the FSA office at 918-485-4747. The office is located at 26112 State Hwy. 51.