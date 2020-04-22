TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern Health System has accelerated some pay and benefit changes planned for later this year, it was announced on April 12.
The organization is temporarily adding quicker access to major medical leave, increasing minimum wage, increasing wages for nurses and maintaining benefit level status for those that are flexed from the schedule due to fluctuations in patient volumes during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We know many organizations are looking at how they can cut employee costs right now,” said Brian Woodliff, president and CEO of Northeastern Health System. “We feel we need to do the opposite – to honor our employees and the critical work they do – today and every day. We believe these changes in benefits will provide some timely gratitude from the organization during these challenging times.”
Updates will include:
• First day access to major medical leave for positive COVID-19 staff and staff instructed by NHS to quarantine due to exposure.
• Pay: (1) Increase pay for nurses. (2) NHS will establish $11 an hour as the new minimum wage. (3) Maintain current benefit status for those who may not be given usual hours due to patient volume.
• Staff will be encouraged to donate PTO time for use by teammates most in need that may not have the PTO available.
• An employee assistance fund has been set up by the NHS Foundation to support staff members with a financial need due to the COVID-19 crisis. Funds donated up to $40,000 will be matched by the Foundation.
These changes take effective immediately and will be seen on the May 1 payroll.