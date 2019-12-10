On behalf of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Office, we would like to wish a Merry Christmas and a happy and safe holiday season to all of our long-term care residents and their loved ones.
While this can be a great time of family, friends and joy for many of us, it can also be a time of sadness and despair for many of our residents who suffer loss and medical issues.
Please take this time to visit not only your own family and friends in long-term care facilities, but also try and take time for those residents who aren’t fortunate enough to have many visitors.
Many facilities will plan special events to highlight the holiday season such as family-style dinners and parties as well as trips to see Christmas light displays. Encourage your loved one to participate in these activities and join in with them if you can.
The holiday season can be a great opportunity to provide residents with needed items such as books, personal items and warm, comfortable clothing.
Along with the holiday cheer and festivities, this time of year can also bring some cold and dreadful weather. Please make sure that your loved ones and our elder citizens are prepared for the winter season. Warm socks or gloves and an adequate supply of basic necessities can make a huge difference.
It is also a good idea to speak with facility staff, especially administrators, regarding their disaster/emergency plans. In addition, if you have elderly or disabled friends, families, or neighbors, make a point to check on them during inclement weather.
Share the joy and spirit of the season with friends and loved ones in long-term care facilities and everywhere.
We would also like to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of the caregivers, providers and long-term care staff who take care of others year-round and sacrifice time with their families during the holidays to take care of nursing home residents.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding long-term care issues, or you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please feel free to contact me at 918-913-9582.
Our goal is to serve as an advocate for residents of long-term care facilities and provide information and assistance regarding long-term care issues to residents, their families and the general public.