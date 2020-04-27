The work of many businesses continues out of homes due to the COVID-19 virus. Despite a location change for operations, the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce continues its work to meet the needs of its community.
Chamber assistant Jennifer Bailey said many businesses and individuals have messaged, called or emailed the Chamber to offer services to the community during this time of social distancing. She called the support “#wagonerstrong” in its true sense.
“We are still trying to match volunteers to needs,” Bailey said. “We hear there are an elderly population and many kiddos in some of the outlying lake communities who are in need of assistance with food. The problem is finding these populations and letting them know we are here to help.”
The Lincoln Enrichment Center/Brighter Futures and Wagoner Public Schools are taking food packets for children to drop-off points in the area.
Twin Oaks Baptist Church in Whitehorn Cove is checking on the immunocompromised, elderly and youth they know of who need assistance. In addition, several churches are reporting they are ready to cook hot meals for people who need it.
“We here at the Chamber are getting so many offers of help, so we want to put this out there in an effort to identify where we can send these volunteers,” Bailey noted.
The chamber assistant said if anyone knows of an individual in need – whether in Wagoner proper or in the lake communities – to call 918-485-5505. Not everyone has internet access to see wat help is available to them.
“We just can’t have our kids and our vulnerable population going without,” Bailey said.
Bailey said she knows people are stressed, tired, have cabin fever and wonder how they will ever get through his pandemic.
“This creates a very stressful dynamic in families. When you add true hunger into the mix, it just seems unbearable,” she commented.
She encourages residents to help spread the word about the help that is offered.
“Give your neighbors a wave and a smile. Leave them a note on their doorstep if something tells you they’re really having a rough time with this,” Bailey said. “Let them know there are people ready to help ease the burden they may be facing.”