The Oklahoma Blood Institute invites area residents to roll up their sleeves and participate in the Coweta Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive planned Thursday, June 4 at The Broadmore, 102 N. Broadway in Coweta.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. donors can show support for Coweta firefighters and police officers by donating a pint of blood in their honor. There is a contest between both departments to see who will have the most donors.
Anyone age 16 and older who meets weight requirements (parent permission required for 16-year-old donors) are invited to donate. Each donor will receive a Boots & Badges T-shirt and a choice of one ticket to the Science Museum of Oklahoma or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
All donors age 18 and over are also eligible to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with their donation.
OBI officials note the antibody test has not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.
Appointments are needed to participate and CDC recommendations will be followed.
To make a donation appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.