Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&