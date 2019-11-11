BancFirst Coweta will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) blood drive Friday, Nov. 15 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The bank is located at 14269 S. Highway 51.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age (with parental permission) or older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans by giving blood.
Walk-ins are welcome, however appointments are encouraged to minimize wait times.
“The blood supply is in good shape right now thanks to OBI blood donors taking the time to give,” said OBI Account Consultant Lucy Laird. “I encourage all healthy blood donors to take the time to give blood to help ensure the blood supply is readily available for the upcoming holiday seasons.”
Laird reminds in less than one hour, a volunteer blood donor can help up to three patients in Oklahoma.
OBI relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide.
To sign up for the Coweta drive, contact Shannon Lawley at 918-486-2148.
Donors at either event will be given the choice of an OU or OSU bedlam T-shirt while supplies last.