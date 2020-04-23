A neighborhood micro blood drive hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be held Thursday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Wagoner Walmart, 410 S. Dewey Ave.
OBI spokesperson Lucy Laird said blood donations are needed now more than ever before.
“Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled, resulting in the loss of thousands of blood units, but blood cannot wait,” Laird said. “We are hosting this drive to ensure local patients have the life-saving blood they need. Blood donation is safe and critical to preventing a blood shortage.
For the April 30 drive, appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow and allow for recommended social distancing. To make an appointment, call 1-877-340-8777 or go online at www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/336311.