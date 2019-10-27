Isn’t it funny how we can see something one minute and instantly be thrown back in time, say like 33 years? That’s exactly what happened to me Wednesday when a pickup pulled up to park outside of the newspaper office.
Channing said, “I see antlers in the back of that pickup. I wonder if he has a deer?” Of course, I went to see for myself in case I needed to get my camera.
It turned out to simply be a deer rack someone had likely owned for quite some time sitting with some other items in a tote. But my thoughts instantly turned to the very first time I ever met a dead dear up close in person.
The year was 1987 when I was working my first newspaper job out of college. It was late October and a hunter who had just enjoyed success in the field pulled up with his prize deer and asked us to take a photo. I grabbed my camera and said, “I’ll get it.”
I chatted with the proud marksman on the way to his truck. When he opened the tailgate, a really nice buck was lying in the bed. I didn’t see a lot of blood, but I do remember thinking that the tongue hanging out of its mouth was unusually long.
When I asked if we could tuck the tongue in somewhat for the photo, I thought he was going to die laughing. As I turned to look at the deer, I’m sure he rolled his eyes thinking to himself, “Did she really just ask me that?”
How did I know that wasn’t a thing? The closest thing I had ever come to a deer was eating deer jerkey or seeing one waiting to be butchered at my uncle’s meat packing plant. Deer just wasn’t my thing.
After 32 years in Wagoner County, I’ve become quite respectful of the hunting way. I’ve taken more deer photos than I can shake a stick at for people driving through town with their prize bucks and does in tow.
I often see hunters getting fuel or picking up coffee and a snack on their way out to a deer stand. They have a look of determination that today will be the day to get that elusive creature.
We’ve run more photos of successful deer hunts over the years than I can even keep up with, some years more than others. If I had one pound of deer meet in my freezer for every hunting photo I’ve published, I’d be stocked for years.
One of my favorite deer stories took place several years ago. Every year the same avid hunter would bring me a photo and say, “This is the biggest buck I’ve ever harvested, can you get it in the paper?” I was happy to oblige.
The last time I heard from him, he sent a photo of a 14-point buck that field dressed at 197 pounds. I called to inquire where he got it at because it was the second 14-pointer that had been turned in that week. That other one field dressed at 203 pounds.
It was harvested by a Coweta Junior High student who participated in the Archery in the Schools program.
The adult hunter, rather his ego, was somewhat bruised to learn that someone less than half his age had gotten a bigger deer. The 13-year-old hunter, however, was elated. His was the first deer on the page because it was the largest.
Hunters of all ages experience success in the field every year. Hunting has its own seasons and provides a priceless opportunity for those who love the outdoors to spend quality time with one another.
For many families, some of the fondest memories they make are while freezing in the tree stand decked out in camouflage waiting to take that perfect shot.
I am grateful to hunters for controlling the deer population while providing for the nutritional needs of their families. Deer chili will be cooking all over Wagoner County this winter as a result of their successful outings.
So to all of you hunters out there, regardless of the species you are hunting, best of luck! Stay safe, hunt smart and if you need me to take a photo, don’t hesitate to let me know. At least now I know a question “not” to ask!