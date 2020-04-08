What do you do as a newspaper editor when you simply can’t find the words to put on paper? Life as we know it has changed dramatically, and nothing I say can make it better.
Sometimes you just have to cry.
Although it was a short-lived weeping spell late Wednesday night, I had to release pent up tears of emotion that had been welling up inside for days.
I blame it all on the weight of the coronavirus that continues to bear down heavily on our communities, county, state, nation and world.
My heart breaks for our high school seniors, who watched the hope of going back to school to complete what is supposed to be the best year of their lives fade into uncertainty when campuses were closed through the end of the academic year.
State conventions, prom, Senior Sunrise, senior skip day and end-of-school awards ceremonies are no longer on daily announcement schedules.
May graduation ceremonies have been put on hold and school administrators are trying to come up with a plan on how to honor graduating seniors for their milestone achievement.
All of the spring activities and sporting events that normally fill weeknights and weekends have come to a grinding halt. Non-profit fundraising events and civic organization banquets have had to be postponed or cancelled altogether.
Businesses have had to make difficult decisions to change the way they serve their customers. Dine-in opportunities and in-person retail shopping had to be traded in for curbside service and special take-home projects.
Layoffs and furloughs are affecting those we call family, neighbors and friends. With loss of income comes the worry of how to make ends meet.
Our in-person interactions have given way to telephone conversations, text messages, emails and online Zoom meetings for the sake of social distancing.
Things we have taken for granted have suddenly been taken away … hugs and kisses with our loved ones who are vulnerable to illness, social gatherings of 10 or more people, baseball games and going to church. The list goes on.
Because of COVID-19, spring and early summer weddings are being postponed and many birthday parties are limited to the individuals living together in one household.
Then there are families grieving the loss of loved ones who are planning for memorial services down the road when larger gatherings can take place. This prolongs the closure process.
March was a very difficult month, and April is starting out pretty rough. Increased COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma means our numbers will likely get worse before they get better. Yet we must all stand strong and face the challenges together with resilience, social distancing, hope and prayer.
To each and every person working in hospitals, medical clinics, on ambulance crews and as first responders and dispatchers with law enforcement, fire service and emergency management services, we owe a debt of gratitude for your selfless sacrifice. You put yourself at great risk in an effort to save lives during this pandemic crisis.
To the over the road truck drivers, factory workers, grocery stockers and cashiers who are working tirelessly to keep up with customer demand for store products, please know that for every one complaint someone has about the job you are doing, there are hundreds of praises from others who are grateful for what you do. We appreciate everything you are doing to help keep things going.
To the families with loved ones who are fighting COVID-19, our prayers are for complete healing and restoration to full health so you will have a testimony to share with others.
And to those who have lost someone to this horrible virus, we as a community extend our heartfelt sympathy and send prayers of comfort.
Let’s support one another with compassion, kindness, patience and prayer during these most difficult times. We all need it.