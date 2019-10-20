Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY BELOW ONE QUARTER MILE WITH PATCHY DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE BY THE DENSE FOG, CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. THE PATCHY NATURE OF THE FOG WILL DROP VISIBILITIES QUICKLY IN A SHORT DISTANCE. IN ADDITION, VISIBILITIES MAY BECOME SEVERELY RESTRICTED IN VALLEY AREAS AND NEAR RIVERS, LAKES AND BRIDGES.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&