Normally, the monthly Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon is filled with exciting details. On Thursday, Oct. 17, the meeting at Steakout was a real yawner…literally.
Darrell Collins, who is Chief Executive Officer with the Great Plains Sleep Specialists, talked about sleeping. He touched on the Do’s and Don’ts of sleeping and how to treat sleep apnea.
Collins went into great detail. Here are some of his suggestions and facts.
• Don’t let pets sleep with you. That idea was not fully accepted by the pet-friendly luncheon crowd, but Collins insists it is not good for your sleep cycle.
• Don’t have a TV in the bedroom.
• The optimum bedroom temperature for sleeping is 68 degrees.
• One billion people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea. And, sleep apnea is typically, but not always, a weight issue.
• Stop using your tablet, computer or smartphone two hours before going to sleep.
• Sleeping is a weighted blanket may not be for everyone, but Collins said it was one of the best things to try for better sleep.
“Sleep is so important,” Collins said. “I used to be an EMT, but I help more people as a sleep specialist than I ever did as an EMT.”
Collins gave ideas for better sleep and told examples of when sleep apnea must be treated through a sleep study. One of the facts offered was about the loudest person who snores. That individual registered a score of 111.6 decibels.
Collins had charts showing what sleep apnea does to the brain, heart and sleep cycle. The difference was easy to see.
To contact Collins about a sleep test or questions about sleeping disorders, contact him at 918-577-6963. The Great Plains is headquartered in Muskogee, but has a branch here in Wagoner at 1317 S. Dewey.
In other Chamber announcements:
• The Business Showcase will be held at the Civic Center on Nov. 8. There will also be speakers throughout the day.
• The Zombie Fun Run is set for Oct. 26 and is the last Chamber fundraiser of the year.
• The Help-in-Crisis 2nd annual Black and White Masquerade Ball is set for Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah. Call 918-485-7003 for information about tickets and tables.
• Help-in-Crisis is also holding a hat and glove drive, too. Call 918-485-7003 on how to donate items.