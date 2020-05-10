The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has big plans for key state intersections in Wagoner in the next eight years and swimming pools were also a big topic of conversation by the Wagoner City Council during the regular monthly meeting on May 4.
For the second straight month, this was a virtual meeting.
ODOT plans to do major fixes on state roads that lead in and out of Wagoner. State highways like 16, 69 and 51 will get upgrades.
The Mayor’s report offered plenty of news when it was announced the Water Park in Maple Park would not open this summer over concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Mayor Albert Jones also announced that all incoming roads to Wagoner will be fixed over an eight-year period.
Swimming pools was not only on the Mayor’s report, but the Council adopted a Swimming Pool and Spa Code.
The idea is for safety. Permanent pools will not require a fence around it. Kiddie type, inflatable pools that are used infrequently and put away for the winter will not be required to fence it off.
“The code states: If a permit is required for the pool then the fencing is required,” said City Planner Taylor Tannehill.
Citizens that need more answers can call Developmental Services at 918-485-2554.
In other action:
• Lori Hall was approved as the new Human Resources Director. Hall replaces Kim Dorr, who took a new job in Tahlequah.
• Approved Jack’s Ice Cream to operate a vending route in the city.
• Adopted a Property Maintenance Code and declared an emergency.
• Jeremy Phillips was hired as a fulltime Police Department dispatcher.
• Approved the purchase of lots 5 and 6, Block 524 from Marlin and Elouise Norman.
• Approved entering into an agreement with Garver, LLC for the purpose of providing design and engineering services to rehabilitate Hefner-Easley Airport’s existing parallel taxiway pavement. The $68,900 cost will come under two grant cycles and as much as 90 percent will be paid by grants. Construction will begin in 2021.
• Approved the grant application process for the Airport Improvement Project.
• Approved the form of the Airport Hangar Sublease.
• Approved the re-appointment of Steven Rhoden and appoint James Tiles as members of the Wagoner Airport Board.
• Approved a lease agreement with Micco Charboneau land just east of the Asian Star restaurant for $1,000 from June 25-July 5.
• Approved the transfer of sick leave to employee Ashley Blair.
• During the Departmental reports, Public Works Authority director Dwayne Elam said that all city and public works crews are back on the job. The city will watch the COVID-19 data to help keep everyone safe.
• During the Wagoner Public Works Authority agenda, members denied the Tort Claim of Charles Orsburn and Barbara Phillippe.
• Approved a Resolution No. 20-02 establishing the cost for electrical services provided by the WPWA with regard to the Retail Power Cost Adjustment. This is a technical correction and does not affect the rate charged for electricity.