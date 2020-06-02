Off-duty Wagoner County Sheriff Deputy Mat Smith was fishing with his family at Lock and Dam No. 17 on May 27 when in an instant he went from bystander to an officer of the law.
He saw an arm and a leg floating by his fishing location and his training instincts kicked in. He followed the body down the river near the Three Rivers area just outside of Okay and Muskogee.
“I followed it for 200 yards and determined it was a body and called dispatch,” Smith said. “I was off duty and not following the (Tulsa missing children) case, but staying at home.”
He called the 911 Dispatcher and set things into motion that would eventually recover the body of Miracle Crook, who had been missing from a Tulsa apartment complex with her younger brother, TJ, Jr., for days.
“I didn’t believe it at first,” Smith said of the body. “I could only see feet and hands. At first, it didn’t look like a child. I just stepped into action and figured out what to do.”
The body was recovered and later determined by the medical examiner that it was the body of Miracle. Her body had been estimated to have floated anywhere from 62 water miles to almost 100.
“We responded at the Highway 16 Bridge and launched boats,” said Heath Underwood of the Wagoner County Emergency Management. “Muskogee County Emergency Management also assisted.”
Thirteen organizations had been involved with the search for the missing Tulsa children.
The second body would be located later at 46th Street North near Highway 169 and later determined to be TJ, Jr., later the next day.
“This is a tragic situation,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “It’s tough to extract a small child out of the river.”
It took hard work, skill and a little bit of luck to find both children. The cooperation shown between the many officials, groups and law enforcement entities proved successful.