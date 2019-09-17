Whoever said Friday the 13th is an unlucky day never mentioned it to organizers of the Coweta Special Athletes Organization last week whose annual sweets auction held during Fall Festival surpassed all expectations and raised record funds for the group.
Within a 90-minute time span Friday, bids totaling $23,400 were placed on desserts to support the special athletes to finance their endeavors this school year.
MedPharm, a community partner with CSAO, was the highest bidder on the night for a pumpkin pie, coupled with a hand crafted quilt designed by Martha Wilson. Wilson has made a quilt for the auction for many years, and it was proudly carried around for display by CSAO athlete Mandy Kilgore. The items brought a $1,400 bid from business owner Denise Mink.
“We are humbled by the response we have every year from our community,” said auction coordinator Jessica Morris. “Every year I pray to God that we don’t make less than last year, and when we hit that goal on Friday, I knew I could breathe.”
“This is pretty much our only fundraiser of the year although we do a few small ones, and this (our success) shows that Coweta is growing and our local business owners are really stepping up to support our Community Special Athletes,” she added.
Funds from the auction are used to cover hotel and meal expenses, sporting equipment purchases and uniforms for 30 special athletes to compete in six competitions during the year, including the State and Area Special Olympic games.
Their events include bowling, bocce, basketball, track and field, horseshoes, powerlifting and fine motor skills such as rolling over, moving a block and more.
Our group has expanded massively as we have more and more students competing. We are at a record number of athletes this year,” Morris noted. “We also have 20 volunteers plus parents who go to contests with us, so there are about 80 people in our group.”
Morris said for CSAO athletes, the annual pie auction is the one thing they look forward to all year long.
“Many of them do not work and are lonely,” she admitted. “This is their way to socialize and they feel accomplished.”
While organizers recognize the significance of the money raised this year, for the student and adult athletes, “every year is a great year.”
Morris said she has been doing the pie auction fundraiser since 2005, and when CSAO first started holding one it would generate $6-$7,000 in a pretty good year.
“For it to grow like this is amazing — it makes you want to cry!” she exclaimed.
CSAO’s first competition of the season will be Area individual bowling on September 21 in Broken Arrow.
“Thank you to all of our buyers — we could not do this without you,” Morris said.
Buyers this year include FNB Coweta, BancFirst Coweta, Brown Family Funeral Home, Reynolds Construction, Howard Custom Homes, RCB Bank, Sun Manufacturing, Karen Holmes with State Farm, Bowman Heat & Air, Yocham Trucking, Bob Gilbert Towing and Wade Rousselot.
Others include Bright Beginnings, Dr. Jay Ross with Oak Grove Veterinary Hospital, Irene Dressel with Chinowth & Cohen, MedPharm, MAS Construction, Dan O’Brian, Charlie Roberts with County Line Heat & Air, Kyle Hatfield with American Hatfield, Mark Bates with Comfort Insulation, John Walenciak with Chinowth & Cohen, Duane and Kay Guynes, Ron’s Dozer Service and Cooling Products.
Morris gave additional praise to FNB Coweta for allowing the use of its facility to organize the auction and to be a back-up location in the event of inclement weather.