For 75 years, Okay Christian Fellowship (Okay Pentecostal Church of God) in Okay has opened its doors and heart to area residents looking to strengthen their walk with the Lord.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, the congregation will celebrate the church’s milestone birthday with a special morning worship service at 10:45 a.m., followed by a potluck taco bar lunch, inflatables for the kids, door prizes and a special birthday cake.
Pastor Dallas Capps, who has been in the pulpit at Okay Christian Fellowship since March of 2018, will deliver the message. He said half of the service will be spent looking at the past, while the other half will be a vision casting of what God has put on his heart for the future.
A number of church members will be sharing their memories during the service.
Praise and worship will be led by The Bakers of Bentonville, Ark.
Originally from Sapulpa, Capps and his wife, Jessica, were serving as district youth directors when they were asked to go to Okay to fill in for a few weeks while the congregation was without a pastor.
The Lord had other plans, however, and the pastor kept being drawn to the small congregation. The church has an average attendance of 50 people on Sunday morning.
He called the upcoming 75th anniversary “very significant” and one that a lot of work has been put into with preparations.
“We have been planning for this for the past six months with our birthday committee, which includes Johnny Walker, Wanda Reynolds, Angel Lemons, Roberta Rogers, Cathy Boswell and myself,” Capps explained. “Being founded during World War II, that is a considerable amount of time for the church.”
Opal Large was the founding pastor in 1944.
“If you talk to anyone in the community and surrounding area, a lot of people have been impacted by Opal Large and our church in positive ways,” the pastor continued. “God says, your latter days will be greater than your former days, and our ending will be better than our start.”
“It will be great to hear all of the good reports from people whom the church has had a transforming impact on their lives. Think what God will do for possibly the next 75 years, God willing,” Capps added.
Capps said anyone who has ever been a part of the Okay Christian Fellowship in the past is invited to attend Sunday’s birthday celebration, as well as any first time visitors to see what the church is all about.
“I am really excited to see the faces of names we have heard from our church’s past. They are coming back home to hear the stories and share,” he said. “It will be special to share the impact people have had over the years and what God has planned for us. We’re planting seeds.”
In 2020, the church hopes to break ground for a community youth and outreach center to meet the needs of an after school program in Okay. The multi-purpose facility could also be used to meet another community need — a food ministry where meals can be prepared and delivered to shut-ins a couple of times a week.
Leaders are pursuing possible grants to make that construction possible.
“Okay Christian Fellowship is such a loving church! I’ve never had to worry about how our church loves people. If you walk in the door, you’re going to feel loved,” Capps assured. “The one thing I stress of our church is to be the love outside of our walls. Our mission theme is 1 John 4:8 — to transform by love out in our daily walk.”
Okay Christian Fellowship is located at 7409 N. 39th St. E.